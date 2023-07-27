English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rane Madras Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 588.34 crore, up 7.11% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 09:49 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rane Madras are:

    Net Sales at Rs 588.34 crore in June 2023 up 7.11% from Rs. 549.27 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.47 crore in June 2023 down 341.16% from Rs. 3.28 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.00 crore in June 2023 up 45.5% from Rs. 30.24 crore in June 2022.

    Rane Madras shares closed at 651.35 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 57.43% returns over the last 6 months and 85.04% over the last 12 months.

    Rane Madras
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations588.34621.56549.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations588.34621.56549.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials369.58373.94348.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.5218.57-1.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost78.3671.0971.44
    Depreciation24.3228.2721.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses106.53102.47101.08
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.0727.227.27
    Other Income1.618.541.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.6835.768.36
    Interest14.4012.805.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.2822.963.36
    Exceptional Items-18.75-9.05--
    P/L Before Tax-13.4713.913.36
    Tax1.004.376.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-14.479.54-3.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-14.479.54-3.28
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-14.479.54-3.28
    Equity Share Capital16.2716.2716.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.905.87-2.02
    Diluted EPS-8.905.87-2.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.905.87-2.02
    Diluted EPS-8.905.87-2.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Rane Madras #Results
    first published: Jul 27, 2023 09:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!