Rane Madras Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 588.34 crore, up 7.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 588.34 crore in June 2023 up 7.11% from Rs. 549.27 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.47 crore in June 2023 down 341.16% from Rs. 3.28 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.00 crore in June 2023 up 45.5% from Rs. 30.24 crore in June 2022.

Rane Madras shares closed at 651.35 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 57.43% returns over the last 6 months and 85.04% over the last 12 months.