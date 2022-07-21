Rane Madras Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 549.27 crore, up 61.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rane Madras are:
Net Sales at Rs 549.27 crore in June 2022 up 61.41% from Rs. 340.29 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.28 crore in June 2022 down 121.54% from Rs. 15.23 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.24 crore in June 2022 up 167.37% from Rs. 11.31 crore in June 2021.
Rane Madras shares closed at 352.00 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.04% returns over the last 6 months and -12.75% over the last 12 months.
|Rane Madras
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|549.27
|505.43
|340.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|549.27
|505.43
|340.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|348.94
|317.07
|219.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.34
|6.04
|-12.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|71.44
|65.74
|62.35
|Depreciation
|21.88
|21.34
|19.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|101.08
|89.69
|66.07
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.27
|5.55
|-14.74
|Other Income
|1.09
|4.82
|6.79
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.36
|10.37
|-7.95
|Interest
|5.00
|4.50
|3.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.36
|5.87
|-11.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|28.07
|P/L Before Tax
|3.36
|5.87
|16.43
|Tax
|6.64
|8.41
|1.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.28
|-2.54
|15.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.28
|-2.54
|15.23
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.28
|-2.54
|15.23
|Equity Share Capital
|16.27
|16.27
|14.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.02
|-1.57
|10.46
|Diluted EPS
|-2.02
|-1.57
|10.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.02
|-1.57
|10.46
|Diluted EPS
|-2.02
|-1.57
|10.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
