Rane Madras Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 549.27 crore, up 61.41% Y-o-Y

Jul 21, 2022 / 10:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rane Madras are:

Net Sales at Rs 549.27 crore in June 2022 up 61.41% from Rs. 340.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.28 crore in June 2022 down 121.54% from Rs. 15.23 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.24 crore in June 2022 up 167.37% from Rs. 11.31 crore in June 2021.

Rane Madras shares closed at 352.00 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.04% returns over the last 6 months and -12.75% over the last 12 months.

Rane Madras
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 549.27 505.43 340.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 549.27 505.43 340.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 348.94 317.07 219.91
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.34 6.04 -12.56
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 71.44 65.74 62.35
Depreciation 21.88 21.34 19.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 101.08 89.69 66.07
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.27 5.55 -14.74
Other Income 1.09 4.82 6.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.36 10.37 -7.95
Interest 5.00 4.50 3.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.36 5.87 -11.64
Exceptional Items -- -- 28.07
P/L Before Tax 3.36 5.87 16.43
Tax 6.64 8.41 1.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.28 -2.54 15.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.28 -2.54 15.23
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.28 -2.54 15.23
Equity Share Capital 16.27 16.27 14.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.02 -1.57 10.46
Diluted EPS -2.02 -1.57 10.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.02 -1.57 10.46
Diluted EPS -2.02 -1.57 10.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

