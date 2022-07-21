Rane Madras Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 549.27 crore, up 61.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 549.27 crore in June 2022 up 61.41% from Rs. 340.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.28 crore in June 2022 down 121.54% from Rs. 15.23 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.24 crore in June 2022 up 167.37% from Rs. 11.31 crore in June 2021.

Rane Madras shares closed at 352.00 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.04% returns over the last 6 months and -12.75% over the last 12 months.