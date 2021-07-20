MARKET NEWS

Rane Madras Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 340.29 crore, up 209.57% Y-o-Y

July 20, 2021 / 04:13 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rane Madras are:

Net Sales at Rs 340.29 crore in June 2021 up 209.57% from Rs. 109.92 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.23 crore in June 2021 up 136.34% from Rs. 41.91 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.31 crore in June 2021 up 140.51% from Rs. 27.92 crore in June 2020.

Rane Madras EPS has increased to Rs. 10.46 in June 2021 from Rs. 33.38 in June 2020.

Rane Madras shares closed at 416.50 on July 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 61.81% returns over the last 6 months and 96.83% over the last 12 months.

Rane Madras
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations340.29411.79109.92
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations340.29411.79109.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials219.91268.7954.94
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.56-12.4510.04
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost62.3555.5246.04
Depreciation19.2617.9915.85
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses66.0791.1231.16
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.74-9.17-48.10
Other Income6.791.104.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.95-8.06-43.77
Interest3.694.068.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-11.64-12.12-52.10
Exceptional Items28.07----
P/L Before Tax16.43-12.12-52.10
Tax1.202.58-10.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.23-14.70-41.91
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.23-14.70-41.91
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates15.23-14.70-41.91
Equity Share Capital14.5714.5712.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.46-10.10-33.38
Diluted EPS10.05-10.10-30.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.46-10.10-33.38
Diluted EPS10.05-10.10-30.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Rane Madras #Results
first published: Jul 20, 2021 04:00 pm

