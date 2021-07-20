Rane Madras Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 340.29 crore, up 209.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 340.29 crore in June 2021 up 209.57% from Rs. 109.92 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.23 crore in June 2021 up 136.34% from Rs. 41.91 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.31 crore in June 2021 up 140.51% from Rs. 27.92 crore in June 2020.

Rane Madras EPS has increased to Rs. 10.46 in June 2021 from Rs. 33.38 in June 2020.

Rane Madras shares closed at 416.50 on July 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 61.81% returns over the last 6 months and 96.83% over the last 12 months.