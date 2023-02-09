 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Earnings

Rane Madras Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 583.24 crore, up 33.22% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rane Madras are:

Net Sales at Rs 583.24 crore in December 2022 up 33.22% from Rs. 437.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.71 crore in December 2022 up 650.12% from Rs. 4.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.33 crore in December 2022 up 386.74% from Rs. 14.86 crore in December 2021.

Rane Madras
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 583.24 600.37 437.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 583.24 600.37 437.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 384.22 390.88 291.54
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.86 -9.56 -17.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 73.27 73.83 68.28
Depreciation 24.55 21.90 20.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 101.75 111.73 83.13
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.31 11.59 -8.24
Other Income 29.47 0.27 2.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.78 11.86 -5.53
Interest 9.32 6.52 5.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 38.46 5.34 -11.31
Exceptional Items -2.61 -- 9.50
P/L Before Tax 35.85 5.34 -1.81
Tax 12.14 5.29 2.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.71 0.05 -4.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.71 0.05 -4.31
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 23.71 0.05 -4.31
Equity Share Capital 16.27 16.27 15.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.58 0.03 -2.80
Diluted EPS 14.58 0.03 -2.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.58 0.03 -2.80
Diluted EPS 14.58 0.03 -2.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited