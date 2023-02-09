Rane Madras Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 583.24 crore, up 33.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 583.24 crore in December 2022 up 33.22% from Rs. 437.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.71 crore in December 2022 up 650.12% from Rs. 4.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.33 crore in December 2022 up 386.74% from Rs. 14.86 crore in December 2021.