    Rane Madras Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 583.24 crore, up 33.22% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rane Madras are:

    Net Sales at Rs 583.24 crore in December 2022 up 33.22% from Rs. 437.79 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.71 crore in December 2022 up 650.12% from Rs. 4.31 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.33 crore in December 2022 up 386.74% from Rs. 14.86 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations583.24600.37437.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations583.24600.37437.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials384.22390.88291.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.86-9.56-17.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost73.2773.8368.28
    Depreciation24.5521.9020.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses101.75111.7383.13
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.3111.59-8.24
    Other Income29.470.272.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.7811.86-5.53
    Interest9.326.525.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.465.34-11.31
    Exceptional Items-2.61--9.50
    P/L Before Tax35.855.34-1.81
    Tax12.145.292.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.710.05-4.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.710.05-4.31
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates23.710.05-4.31
    Equity Share Capital16.2716.2715.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.580.03-2.80
    Diluted EPS14.580.03-2.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.580.03-2.80
    Diluted EPS14.580.03-2.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
