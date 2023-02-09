Rane Madras Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 583.24 crore, up 33.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 583.24 crore in December 2022 up 33.22% from Rs. 437.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.71 crore in December 2022 up 650.12% from Rs. 4.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.33 crore in December 2022 up 386.74% from Rs. 14.86 crore in December 2021.

Rane Madras EPS has increased to Rs. 14.58 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.80 in December 2021.

Rane Madras shares closed at 467.75 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.63% returns over the last 6 months and 21.12% over the last 12 months.