Rane Madras Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 437.79 crore, up 2.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 437.79 crore in December 2021 up 2.47% from Rs. 427.23 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.31 crore in December 2021 down 178.44% from Rs. 5.49 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.86 crore in December 2021 down 62.22% from Rs. 39.33 crore in December 2020.

Rane Madras shares closed at 419.25 on January 21, 2022 (NSE)