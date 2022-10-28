 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Rane Holdings Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.61 crore, up 18.81% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 11:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rane Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 39.61 crore in September 2022 up 18.81% from Rs. 33.34 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.08 crore in September 2022 up 22.99% from Rs. 17.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.95 crore in September 2022 up 12.16% from Rs. 24.92 crore in September 2021.

Rane Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 14.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.00 in September 2021.

Rane Holdings shares closed at 919.50 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 45.79% returns over the last 6 months and 52.80% over the last 12 months.

Rane Holdings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 39.61 29.12 33.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 39.61 29.12 33.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.00 5.18 3.97
Depreciation 0.93 0.88 0.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.78 4.49 4.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.90 18.57 23.98
Other Income 0.12 0.10 0.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.02 18.67 24.17
Interest 1.48 1.38 1.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.54 17.29 22.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 25.54 17.29 22.69
Tax 4.46 3.02 5.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.08 14.27 17.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.08 14.27 17.14
Equity Share Capital 14.28 14.28 14.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.77 9.99 12.00
Diluted EPS 14.77 9.99 12.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.76 9.99 12.00
Diluted EPS 14.77 9.99 12.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Rane Holdings #Results
first published: Oct 28, 2022 11:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.