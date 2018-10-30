Rane Holdings Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 51.11 crore, up 44.36% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 51.11 crore in September 2018 up 44.36% from Rs. 35.41 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.39 crore in September 2018 up 57.64% from Rs. 22.45 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.20 crore in September 2018 up 48.09% from Rs. 27.82 crore in September 2017.

Rane Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 24.79 in September 2018 from Rs. 15.73 in September 2017.

Rane Holdings shares closed at 1,347.60 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given -49.94% returns over the last 6 months and -24.38% over the last 12 months.