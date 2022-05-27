 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rane Holdings Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.01 crore, up 24.42% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rane Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 21.01 crore in March 2022 up 24.42% from Rs. 16.89 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.59 crore in March 2022 up 151.77% from Rs. 16.59 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.26 crore in March 2022 up 20.91% from Rs. 10.14 crore in March 2021.

Rane Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 6.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.62 in March 2021.

Rane Holdings shares closed at 591.30 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)

Rane Holdings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 21.01 18.58 16.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 21.01 18.58 16.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.48 4.39 3.06
Depreciation 0.79 0.77 0.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.46 4.72 4.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.28 8.70 9.06
Other Income 0.19 19.86 0.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.47 28.56 9.40
Interest 1.40 1.52 1.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.07 27.04 8.22
Exceptional Items -- -17.81 -15.57
P/L Before Tax 10.07 9.23 -7.35
Tax 1.48 5.74 9.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.59 3.49 -16.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.59 3.49 -16.59
Equity Share Capital 14.28 14.28 14.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.02 2.44 -11.62
Diluted EPS 6.02 2.44 -11.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.02 2.44 -11.62
Diluted EPS 6.02 2.44 -11.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 12:24 pm
