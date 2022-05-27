Rane Holdings Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.01 crore, up 24.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.01 crore in March 2022 up 24.42% from Rs. 16.89 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.59 crore in March 2022 up 151.77% from Rs. 16.59 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.26 crore in March 2022 up 20.91% from Rs. 10.14 crore in March 2021.

Rane Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 6.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.62 in March 2021.

Rane Holdings shares closed at 591.30 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)