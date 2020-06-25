Rane Holdings Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 19.50 crore, down 35.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.50 crore in March 2020 down 35.09% from Rs. 30.05 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.79 crore in March 2020 down 48.2% from Rs. 16.96 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.82 crore in March 2020 down 46.67% from Rs. 20.29 crore in March 2019.

Rane Holdings EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.16 in March 2020 from Rs. 11.88 in March 2019.

Rane Holdings shares closed at 451.55 on June 24, 2020 (NSE) and has given -37.73% returns over the last 6 months and -58.25% over the last 12 months.