Rane Holdings Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 30.05 crore, up 6.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.05 crore in March 2019 up 6.59% from Rs. 28.19 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.96 crore in March 2019 up 22.09% from Rs. 13.89 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.29 crore in March 2019 up 13.42% from Rs. 17.89 crore in March 2018.

Rane Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 11.88 in March 2019 from Rs. 9.73 in March 2018.

Rane Holdings shares closed at 1,209.75 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -40.38% returns over the last 6 months and -50.88% over the last 12 months.