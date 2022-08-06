 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Rane Holdings Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.12 crore, up 83.49% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rane Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 29.12 crore in June 2022 up 83.49% from Rs. 15.87 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.27 crore in June 2022 up 206.22% from Rs. 4.66 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.55 crore in June 2022 up 145.91% from Rs. 7.95 crore in June 2021.

Rane Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 9.99 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.26 in June 2021.

Rane Holdings shares closed at 669.00 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.72% returns over the last 6 months and -9.90% over the last 12 months.

Rane Holdings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 29.12 21.01 15.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 29.12 21.01 15.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.18 4.48 4.17
Depreciation 0.88 0.79 0.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.49 4.46 3.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.57 11.28 6.97
Other Income 0.10 0.19 0.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.67 11.47 7.17
Interest 1.38 1.40 1.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.29 10.07 5.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.29 10.07 5.67
Tax 3.02 1.48 1.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.27 8.59 4.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.27 8.59 4.66
Equity Share Capital 14.28 14.28 14.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.99 6.02 3.26
Diluted EPS 9.99 6.02 3.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.99 6.02 3.26
Diluted EPS 9.99 6.02 3.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Rane Holdings #Results
first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.