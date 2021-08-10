Rane Holdings Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.87 crore, up 74.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.87 crore in June 2021 up 74.94% from Rs. 9.07 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.66 crore in June 2021 up 870.43% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.95 crore in June 2021 up 261.36% from Rs. 2.20 crore in June 2020.

Rane Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 3.26 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.34 in June 2020.

Rane Holdings shares closed at 712.25 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 16.44% returns over the last 6 months and 69.12% over the last 12 months.