Rane Holdings Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.07 crore, down 48.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.07 crore in June 2020 down 48.04% from Rs. 17.46 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2020 down 92.98% from Rs. 6.84 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.20 crore in June 2020 down 75.2% from Rs. 8.87 crore in June 2019.

Rane Holdings EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in June 2020 from Rs. 4.79 in June 2019.

Rane Holdings shares closed at 467.80 on August 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given -34.66% returns over the last 6 months and -47.31% over the last 12 months.