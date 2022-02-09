Rane Holdings Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.58 crore, up 6.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.58 crore in December 2021 up 6.63% from Rs. 17.42 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.49 crore in December 2021 down 42.49% from Rs. 6.07 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.33 crore in December 2021 up 221.6% from Rs. 9.12 crore in December 2020.

Rane Holdings EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.44 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.25 in December 2020.

Rane Holdings shares closed at 587.80 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)