Rane Holdings Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.42 crore, up 13.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.42 crore in December 2020 up 13.64% from Rs. 15.33 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.07 crore in December 2020 up 27.51% from Rs. 4.76 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.12 crore in December 2020 up 35.51% from Rs. 6.73 crore in December 2019.

Rane Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 4.25 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.33 in December 2019.

Rane Holdings shares closed at 621.35 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 47.54% returns over the last 6 months and -16.15% over the last 12 months.