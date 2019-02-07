Rane Holdings Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 17.98 crore, up 6.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.98 crore in December 2018 up 6.26% from Rs. 16.92 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.11 crore in December 2018 up 148.16% from Rs. 6.90 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.63 crore in December 2018 up 120.41% from Rs. 9.36 crore in December 2017.

Rane Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 11.99 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.83 in December 2017.

Rane Holdings shares closed at 1,039.20 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -48.78% returns over the last 6 months and -57.80% over the last 12 months.