Rane Holdings Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 691.81 crore, up 34.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 691.81 crore in September 2021 up 34.07% from Rs. 516.01 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.05 crore in September 2021 up 260.83% from Rs. 4.17 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.24 crore in September 2021 down 6.05% from Rs. 50.28 crore in September 2020.

Rane Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 10.54 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.92 in September 2020.

Rane Holdings shares closed at 626.35 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 5.62% returns over the last 6 months and 56.69% over the last 12 months.