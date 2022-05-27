 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Rane Holdings Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 783.38 crore, up 16.9% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 11:58 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rane Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 783.38 crore in March 2022 up 16.9% from Rs. 670.14 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.70 crore in March 2022 up 16.21% from Rs. 22.32 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.95 crore in March 2022 up 41.99% from Rs. 52.08 crore in March 2021.

Rane Holdings shares closed at 591.30 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)

Rane Holdings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 783.38 681.44 670.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 783.38 681.44 670.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 443.97 399.99 380.87
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.61 2.54 2.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.21 -18.33 -12.57
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 121.87 122.74 103.73
Depreciation 33.42 32.24 31.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 144.29 137.75 149.37
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.01 4.51 15.33
Other Income 8.52 21.78 5.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.53 26.29 20.74
Interest 8.15 9.61 7.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.38 16.68 13.72
Exceptional Items -0.66 5.23 -0.46
P/L Before Tax 31.72 21.91 13.26
Tax 21.16 7.91 17.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.56 14.00 -4.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.56 14.00 -4.34
Minority Interest -5.93 -0.93 -1.98
Share Of P/L Of Associates -23.33 -3.44 -15.99
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -18.70 9.63 -22.32
Equity Share Capital 14.28 14.28 14.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -13.10 6.75 -15.63
Diluted EPS -13.10 6.75 -15.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -13.10 6.75 -15.63
Diluted EPS -13.10 6.75 -15.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Rane Holdings #Results
first published: May 27, 2022 11:52 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.