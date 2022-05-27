Rane Holdings Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 783.38 crore, up 16.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rane Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 783.38 crore in March 2022 up 16.9% from Rs. 670.14 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.70 crore in March 2022 up 16.21% from Rs. 22.32 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.95 crore in March 2022 up 41.99% from Rs. 52.08 crore in March 2021.
Rane Holdings shares closed at 591.30 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)
|
|Rane Holdings
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|783.38
|681.44
|670.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|783.38
|681.44
|670.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|443.97
|399.99
|380.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.61
|2.54
|2.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.21
|-18.33
|-12.57
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|121.87
|122.74
|103.73
|Depreciation
|33.42
|32.24
|31.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|144.29
|137.75
|149.37
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|32.01
|4.51
|15.33
|Other Income
|8.52
|21.78
|5.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|40.53
|26.29
|20.74
|Interest
|8.15
|9.61
|7.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|32.38
|16.68
|13.72
|Exceptional Items
|-0.66
|5.23
|-0.46
|P/L Before Tax
|31.72
|21.91
|13.26
|Tax
|21.16
|7.91
|17.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|10.56
|14.00
|-4.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|10.56
|14.00
|-4.34
|Minority Interest
|-5.93
|-0.93
|-1.98
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-23.33
|-3.44
|-15.99
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-18.70
|9.63
|-22.32
|Equity Share Capital
|14.28
|14.28
|14.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.10
|6.75
|-15.63
|Diluted EPS
|-13.10
|6.75
|-15.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.10
|6.75
|-15.63
|Diluted EPS
|-13.10
|6.75
|-15.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited