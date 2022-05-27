Rane Holdings Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 783.38 crore, up 16.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 783.38 crore in March 2022 up 16.9% from Rs. 670.14 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.70 crore in March 2022 up 16.21% from Rs. 22.32 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.95 crore in March 2022 up 41.99% from Rs. 52.08 crore in March 2021.

Rane Holdings shares closed at 591.30 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)