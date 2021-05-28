Rane Holdings Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 670.14 crore, up 35.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 670.14 crore in March 2021 up 35.56% from Rs. 494.35 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.32 crore in March 2021 down 2180.85% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.08 crore in March 2021 up 26.35% from Rs. 41.22 crore in March 2020.

Rane Holdings shares closed at 601.35 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 24.75% returns over the last 6 months and 75.94% over the last 12 months.