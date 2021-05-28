MARKET NEWS

Rane Holdings Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 670.14 crore, up 35.56% Y-o-Y

May 28, 2021 / 02:31 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rane Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 670.14 crore in March 2021 up 35.56% from Rs. 494.35 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.32 crore in March 2021 down 2180.85% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.08 crore in March 2021 up 26.35% from Rs. 41.22 crore in March 2020.

Rane Holdings shares closed at 601.35 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 24.75% returns over the last 6 months and 75.94% over the last 12 months.

Rane Holdings
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations670.14643.78476.29
Other Operating Income--19.8418.06
Total Income From Operations670.14663.62494.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials380.87358.79264.66
Purchase of Traded Goods2.052.051.88
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.57-0.32-14.47
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost103.73112.76102.80
Depreciation31.3429.8533.94
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses149.37122.61106.67
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.3337.88-1.14
Other Income5.4110.018.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.7447.887.28
Interest7.029.6112.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.7238.27-4.93
Exceptional Items-0.4623.49-10.05
P/L Before Tax13.2661.76-14.98
Tax17.6025.010.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.3436.74-15.21
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.3436.74-15.21
Minority Interest-1.98-14.612.95
Share Of P/L Of Associates-15.992.5911.28
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-22.3224.73-0.98
Equity Share Capital14.2814.2814.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-15.6317.32-0.69
Diluted EPS-15.6317.32-0.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-15.6317.32-0.69
Diluted EPS-15.6317.32-0.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 28, 2021 02:25 pm

