Rane Holdings Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 670.14 crore, up 35.56% Y-o-Y
May 28, 2021 / 02:31 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rane Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 670.14 crore in March 2021 up 35.56% from Rs. 494.35 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.32 crore in March 2021 down 2180.85% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.08 crore in March 2021 up 26.35% from Rs. 41.22 crore in March 2020.
Rane Holdings shares closed at 601.35 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 24.75% returns over the last 6 months and 75.94% over the last 12 months.
|Rane Holdings
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|670.14
|643.78
|476.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|19.84
|18.06
|Total Income From Operations
|670.14
|663.62
|494.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|380.87
|358.79
|264.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.05
|2.05
|1.88
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-12.57
|-0.32
|-14.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|103.73
|112.76
|102.80
|Depreciation
|31.34
|29.85
|33.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|149.37
|122.61
|106.67
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.33
|37.88
|-1.14
|Other Income
|5.41
|10.01
|8.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|20.74
|47.88
|7.28
|Interest
|7.02
|9.61
|12.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|13.72
|38.27
|-4.93
|Exceptional Items
|-0.46
|23.49
|-10.05
|P/L Before Tax
|13.26
|61.76
|-14.98
|Tax
|17.60
|25.01
|0.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.34
|36.74
|-15.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.34
|36.74
|-15.21
|Minority Interest
|-1.98
|-14.61
|2.95
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-15.99
|2.59
|11.28
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-22.32
|24.73
|-0.98
|Equity Share Capital
|14.28
|14.28
|14.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.63
|17.32
|-0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-15.63
|17.32
|-0.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.63
|17.32
|-0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-15.63
|17.32
|-0.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited