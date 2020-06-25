Rane Holdings Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 494.35 crore, down 22.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rane Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 494.35 crore in March 2020 down 22.13% from Rs. 634.87 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2020 down 103.73% from Rs. 26.20 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.22 crore in March 2020 down 36.2% from Rs. 64.61 crore in March 2019.
Rane Holdings shares closed at 451.55 on June 24, 2020 (NSE) and has given -37.73% returns over the last 6 months and -58.25% over the last 12 months.
|Rane Holdings
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|476.29
|510.20
|606.10
|Other Operating Income
|18.06
|26.39
|28.77
|Total Income From Operations
|494.35
|536.59
|634.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|264.66
|266.11
|326.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.88
|1.38
|3.51
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-14.47
|9.70
|0.88
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|102.80
|109.22
|109.77
|Depreciation
|33.94
|31.25
|33.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|106.67
|115.24
|135.23
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.14
|3.69
|24.88
|Other Income
|8.42
|9.41
|6.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.28
|13.10
|30.98
|Interest
|12.21
|12.83
|12.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.93
|0.27
|18.35
|Exceptional Items
|-10.05
|-17.77
|-0.91
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.98
|-17.50
|17.43
|Tax
|0.23
|-2.10
|22.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.21
|-15.40
|-4.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.21
|-15.40
|-4.95
|Minority Interest
|2.95
|0.20
|-3.16
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|11.28
|12.35
|34.31
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.98
|-2.86
|26.20
|Equity Share Capital
|14.28
|14.28
|14.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|-2.00
|18.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.69
|-2.00
|18.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|-2.00
|18.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.69
|-2.00
|18.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 25, 2020 09:15 am