Rane Holdings Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 494.35 crore, down 22.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 494.35 crore in March 2020 down 22.13% from Rs. 634.87 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2020 down 103.73% from Rs. 26.20 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.22 crore in March 2020 down 36.2% from Rs. 64.61 crore in March 2019.

Rane Holdings shares closed at 451.55 on June 24, 2020 (NSE) and has given -37.73% returns over the last 6 months and -58.25% over the last 12 months.