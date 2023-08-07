Rane Holdings Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 894.46 crore, up 9.46% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 894.46 937.65 817.14 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 894.46 937.65 817.14 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 508.69 515.10 479.15 Purchase of Traded Goods 2.78 2.04 2.31 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.94 23.64 -6.53 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 145.76 130.28 128.70 Depreciation 35.35 39.90 33.27 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 167.49 162.84 160.52 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.33 63.85 19.72 Other Income 3.23 10.56 3.94 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.56 74.41 23.66 Interest 18.56 17.05 8.43 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.00 57.36 15.23 Exceptional Items -19.88 -11.03 -- P/L Before Tax 7.12 46.33 15.23 Tax 5.42 11.55 10.06 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.70 34.78 5.17 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.70 34.78 5.17 Minority Interest 0.67 -10.79 -0.55 Share Of P/L Of Associates 10.40 -42.84 15.43 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.77 -18.85 20.05 Equity Share Capital 14.28 14.28 14.28 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.94 -13.20 14.04 Diluted EPS 8.94 -13.20 14.04 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.94 -13.20 14.04 Diluted EPS 8.94 -13.20 14.04 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited