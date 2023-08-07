English
    Rane Holdings Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 894.46 crore, up 9.46% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rane Holdings are:Net Sales at Rs 894.46 crore in June 2023 up 9.46% from Rs. 817.14 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.77 crore in June 2023 down 36.31% from Rs. 20.05 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.91 crore in June 2023 up 42.12% from Rs. 56.93 crore in June 2022.
    Rane Holdings EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.94 in June 2023 from Rs. 14.04 in June 2022.Rane Holdings shares closed at 967.65 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.36% returns over the last 6 months and 44.64% over the last 12 months.
    Rane Holdings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations894.46937.65817.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations894.46937.65817.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials508.69515.10479.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.782.042.31
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.9423.64-6.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost145.76130.28128.70
    Depreciation35.3539.9033.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses167.49162.84160.52
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.3363.8519.72
    Other Income3.2310.563.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.5674.4123.66
    Interest18.5617.058.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.0057.3615.23
    Exceptional Items-19.88-11.03--
    P/L Before Tax7.1246.3315.23
    Tax5.4211.5510.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.7034.785.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.7034.785.17
    Minority Interest0.67-10.79-0.55
    Share Of P/L Of Associates10.40-42.8415.43
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.77-18.8520.05
    Equity Share Capital14.2814.2814.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.94-13.2014.04
    Diluted EPS8.94-13.2014.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.94-13.2014.04
    Diluted EPS8.94-13.2014.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 11:44 am

