Rane Holdings Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 817.14 crore, up 56.94% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:52 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rane Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 817.14 crore in June 2022 up 56.94% from Rs. 520.67 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.05 crore in June 2022 up 10.41% from Rs. 18.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.93 crore in June 2022 up 143.81% from Rs. 23.35 crore in June 2021.

Rane Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 14.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 12.72 in June 2021.

Rane Holdings shares closed at 669.00 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.72% returns over the last 6 months and -9.90% over the last 12 months.

Rane Holdings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 817.14 783.38 520.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 817.14 783.38 520.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 479.15 443.97 308.57
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.31 4.61 1.46
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.53 3.21 -28.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 128.70 121.87 115.32
Depreciation 33.27 33.42 31.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 160.52 144.29 111.35
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.72 32.01 -19.01
Other Income 3.94 8.52 11.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.66 40.53 -7.81
Interest 8.43 8.15 7.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.23 32.38 -14.86
Exceptional Items -- -0.66 28.07
P/L Before Tax 15.23 31.72 13.21
Tax 10.06 21.16 -1.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.17 10.56 14.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.17 10.56 14.36
Minority Interest -0.55 -5.93 -2.58
Share Of P/L Of Associates 15.43 -23.33 6.38
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 20.05 -18.70 18.16
Equity Share Capital 14.28 14.28 14.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.04 -13.10 12.72
Diluted EPS 14.04 -13.10 12.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.04 -13.10 12.72
Diluted EPS 14.04 -13.10 12.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:44 am
