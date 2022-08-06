Rane Holdings Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 817.14 crore, up 56.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 817.14 crore in June 2022 up 56.94% from Rs. 520.67 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.05 crore in June 2022 up 10.41% from Rs. 18.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.93 crore in June 2022 up 143.81% from Rs. 23.35 crore in June 2021.

Rane Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 14.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 12.72 in June 2021.

Rane Holdings shares closed at 669.00 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.72% returns over the last 6 months and -9.90% over the last 12 months.