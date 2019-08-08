Rane Holdings Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 578.45 crore, down 8.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 578.45 crore in June 2019 down 8.88% from Rs. 634.86 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.70 crore in June 2019 down 67.88% from Rs. 30.20 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.77 crore in June 2019 down 28.34% from Rs. 61.08 crore in June 2018.

Rane Holdings EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.79 in June 2019 from Rs. 21.15 in June 2018.

Rane Holdings shares closed at 899.90 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.60% returns over the last 6 months and -54.30% over the last 12 months.