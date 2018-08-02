Rane Holdings consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 634.86 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 601.34 619.09 467.74 Other Operating Income 33.52 31.35 21.42 Total Income From Operations 634.86 650.44 489.15 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 349.26 348.13 263.58 Purchase of Traded Goods 5.74 5.11 2.16 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.36 4.51 -15.75 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 112.90 106.48 95.13 Depreciation 29.77 33.97 27.37 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 126.03 130.87 94.47 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.51 21.38 22.20 Other Income 7.80 11.42 2.45 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.31 32.80 24.65 Interest 11.23 11.15 11.07 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.08 21.65 13.58 Exceptional Items -- -1.64 15.66 P/L Before Tax 20.08 20.01 29.24 Tax 21.63 24.94 16.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.55 -4.93 13.24 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.55 -4.93 13.24 Minority Interest -2.45 -- -2.65 Share Of P/L Of Associates 34.21 35.46 22.75 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 30.20 30.53 33.34 Equity Share Capital 14.28 14.28 14.28 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 21.15 20.11 23.35 Diluted EPS 21.15 20.11 23.35 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 21.15 20.11 23.35 Diluted EPS 21.15 20.11 23.35 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited