Rane Engine Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 99.61 crore, up 21.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.61 crore in September 2021 up 21.37% from Rs. 82.07 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.09 crore in September 2021 up 10.76% from Rs. 3.46 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.52 crore in September 2021 down 8.81% from Rs. 3.86 crore in September 2020.

Rane Engine shares closed at 287.95 on October 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.99% returns over the last 6 months and 40.12% over the last 12 months.