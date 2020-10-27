Rane Engine Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 82.07 crore, down 11.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.07 crore in September 2020 down 11.37% from Rs. 92.60 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.46 crore in September 2020 up 6.24% from Rs. 3.69 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.86 crore in September 2020 down 13.84% from Rs. 4.48 crore in September 2019.

Rane Engine shares closed at 203.55 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 3.32% returns over the last 6 months and -9.03% over the last 12 months.