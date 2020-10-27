Rane Engine Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 82.07 crore, down 11.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rane Engine Valves are:
Net Sales at Rs 82.07 crore in September 2020 down 11.37% from Rs. 92.60 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.46 crore in September 2020 up 6.24% from Rs. 3.69 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.86 crore in September 2020 down 13.84% from Rs. 4.48 crore in September 2019.
Rane Engine shares closed at 203.55 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 3.32% returns over the last 6 months and -9.03% over the last 12 months.
|Rane Engine Valves
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|80.53
|30.28
|90.34
|Other Operating Income
|1.54
|--
|2.27
|Total Income From Operations
|82.07
|30.28
|92.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.24
|8.25
|36.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.12
|0.32
|1.28
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.75
|8.14
|0.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.97
|19.77
|26.87
|Depreciation
|5.77
|6.30
|7.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.44
|10.56
|25.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.21
|-23.06
|-4.63
|Other Income
|1.30
|0.24
|1.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.91
|-22.82
|-2.65
|Interest
|2.57
|2.28
|3.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.48
|-25.10
|-5.68
|Exceptional Items
|-0.81
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.29
|-25.10
|-5.68
|Tax
|-1.82
|-8.79
|-1.98
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.46
|-16.31
|-3.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.46
|-16.31
|-3.69
|Equity Share Capital
|6.72
|6.72
|6.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.15
|-24.27
|-5.50
|Diluted EPS
|-5.15
|-24.27
|-5.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.15
|-24.27
|-5.50
|Diluted EPS
|-5.15
|-24.27
|-5.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 09:22 am