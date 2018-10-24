Rane Engine Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 107.66 crore, up 15.05% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 107.66 crore in September 2018 up 15.05% from Rs. 93.58 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.11 crore in September 2018 down 72.8% from Rs. 2.38 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.35 crore in September 2018 down 35.2% from Rs. 5.17 crore in September 2017.

Rane Engine shares closed at 469.80 on October 23, 2018 (NSE) and has given -10.90% returns over the last 6 months and -23.78% over the last 12 months.