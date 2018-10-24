Rane Engine Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 107.66 crore, up 15.05% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rane Engine Valves are:
Net Sales at Rs 107.66 crore in September 2018 up 15.05% from Rs. 93.58 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.11 crore in September 2018 down 72.8% from Rs. 2.38 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.35 crore in September 2018 down 35.2% from Rs. 5.17 crore in September 2017.
Rane Engine shares closed at 469.80 on October 23, 2018 (NSE) and has given -10.90% returns over the last 6 months and -23.78% over the last 12 months.
|
|Rane Engine Valves
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|105.22
|100.67
|91.80
|Other Operating Income
|2.44
|1.83
|1.78
|Total Income From Operations
|107.66
|102.50
|93.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|46.61
|44.51
|29.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.92
|2.92
|1.96
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.76
|-3.42
|1.94
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|28.67
|27.86
|25.38
|Depreciation
|7.64
|7.61
|6.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.00
|27.84
|29.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.42
|-4.80
|-2.23
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.66
|0.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.29
|-4.14
|-1.72
|Interest
|2.07
|2.52
|1.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.36
|-6.66
|-3.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.36
|-6.66
|-3.62
|Tax
|-2.24
|-2.31
|-1.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.11
|-4.36
|-2.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.11
|-4.36
|-2.38
|Equity Share Capital
|6.72
|6.72
|6.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.12
|-6.48
|-3.54
|Diluted EPS
|-6.12
|-6.48
|-3.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.12
|-6.48
|-3.54
|Diluted EPS
|-6.12
|-6.48
|-3.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited