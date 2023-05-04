Rane Engine Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 135.71 crore, up 24.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 135.71 crore in March 2023 up 24.83% from Rs. 108.72 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.86 crore in March 2023 up 48700% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.60 crore in March 2023 up 67% from Rs. 9.94 crore in March 2022.

Rane Engine EPS has increased to Rs. 7.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2022.

Rane Engine shares closed at 217.10 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.81% returns over the last 6 months and -17.55% over the last 12 months.