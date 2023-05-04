English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rane Engine Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 135.71 crore, up 24.83% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rane Engine Valves are:

    Net Sales at Rs 135.71 crore in March 2023 up 24.83% from Rs. 108.72 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.86 crore in March 2023 up 48700% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.60 crore in March 2023 up 67% from Rs. 9.94 crore in March 2022.

    Rane Engine EPS has increased to Rs. 7.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2022.

    Rane Engine shares closed at 217.10 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.81% returns over the last 6 months and -17.55% over the last 12 months.

    Rane Engine Valves
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations135.71124.06108.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations135.71124.06108.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials56.4552.1043.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.952.243.52
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.25-2.32-2.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.6433.1129.61
    Depreciation5.074.714.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.6331.6525.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.722.574.26
    Other Income0.810.710.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.533.285.03
    Interest2.842.802.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.690.482.91
    Exceptional Items-1.99-2.48--
    P/L Before Tax6.70-2.002.91
    Tax1.84-0.232.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.86-1.77-0.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.86-1.77-0.01
    Equity Share Capital7.066.726.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.11-2.63-0.02
    Diluted EPS7.11-2.63-0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.11-2.63-0.02
    Diluted EPS7.11-2.63-0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Rane Engine #Rane Engine Valves #Results
    first published: May 4, 2023 04:22 pm