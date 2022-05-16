 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rane Engine Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.72 crore, up 11.03% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 11:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rane Engine Valves are:

Net Sales at Rs 108.72 crore in March 2022 up 11.03% from Rs. 97.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 97.93% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.94 crore in March 2022 up 57.03% from Rs. 6.33 crore in March 2021.

Rane Engine shares closed at 205.60 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)

Rane Engine Valves
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 108.72 98.30 97.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 108.72 98.30 97.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 43.75 41.39 39.56
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.52 2.33 1.85
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.62 -6.10 0.26
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.61 28.74 24.74
Depreciation 4.91 4.96 5.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.29 27.49 25.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.26 -0.51 0.36
Other Income 0.77 0.78 0.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.03 0.27 0.93
Interest 2.12 2.17 1.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.91 -1.90 -0.32
Exceptional Items -- -2.65 -0.46
P/L Before Tax 2.91 -4.55 -0.78
Tax 2.92 -1.58 -0.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.01 -2.97 -0.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.01 -2.97 -0.48
Equity Share Capital 6.72 6.72 6.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -4.42 -0.72
Diluted EPS -0.02 -4.42 -0.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -4.42 -0.72
Diluted EPS -0.02 -4.42 -0.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 16, 2022 10:55 pm
