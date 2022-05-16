Rane Engine Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.72 crore, up 11.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rane Engine Valves are:
Net Sales at Rs 108.72 crore in March 2022 up 11.03% from Rs. 97.92 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 97.93% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.94 crore in March 2022 up 57.03% from Rs. 6.33 crore in March 2021.
Rane Engine shares closed at 205.60 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)
|
|Rane Engine Valves
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|108.72
|98.30
|97.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|108.72
|98.30
|97.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|43.75
|41.39
|39.56
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.52
|2.33
|1.85
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.62
|-6.10
|0.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|29.61
|28.74
|24.74
|Depreciation
|4.91
|4.96
|5.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.29
|27.49
|25.74
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.26
|-0.51
|0.36
|Other Income
|0.77
|0.78
|0.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.03
|0.27
|0.93
|Interest
|2.12
|2.17
|1.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.91
|-1.90
|-0.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-2.65
|-0.46
|P/L Before Tax
|2.91
|-4.55
|-0.78
|Tax
|2.92
|-1.58
|-0.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|-2.97
|-0.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|-2.97
|-0.48
|Equity Share Capital
|6.72
|6.72
|6.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-4.42
|-0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-4.42
|-0.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-4.42
|-0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-4.42
|-0.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited