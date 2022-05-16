Rane Engine Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.72 crore, up 11.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108.72 crore in March 2022 up 11.03% from Rs. 97.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 97.93% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.94 crore in March 2022 up 57.03% from Rs. 6.33 crore in March 2021.

Rane Engine shares closed at 205.60 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)