Rane Engine Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 77.35 crore, down 27.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.35 crore in March 2020 down 27.05% from Rs. 106.04 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.39 crore in March 2020 down 103.16% from Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2020 down 53.62% from Rs. 8.02 crore in March 2019.

Rane Engine shares closed at 209.50 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.40% returns over the last 6 months and -53.46% over the last 12 months.