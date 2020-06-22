Rane Engine Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 77.35 crore, down 27.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rane Engine Valves are:
Net Sales at Rs 77.35 crore in March 2020 down 27.05% from Rs. 106.04 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.39 crore in March 2020 down 103.16% from Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2020 down 53.62% from Rs. 8.02 crore in March 2019.
Rane Engine shares closed at 209.50 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.40% returns over the last 6 months and -53.46% over the last 12 months.
|Rane Engine Valves
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|77.35
|81.99
|103.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|3.04
|Total Income From Operations
|77.35
|81.99
|106.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|29.11
|32.67
|44.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.28
|0.78
|2.60
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.03
|-2.38
|-6.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.90
|25.05
|26.65
|Depreciation
|6.86
|6.81
|7.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.61
|24.95
|30.57
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.38
|-5.89
|-0.07
|Other Income
|-0.77
|0.92
|0.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.14
|-4.97
|0.34
|Interest
|2.37
|2.62
|2.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.51
|-7.59
|-2.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.51
|-7.59
|-2.35
|Tax
|-2.12
|-2.57
|-0.68
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.39
|-5.02
|-1.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.39
|-5.02
|-1.67
|Equity Share Capital
|6.72
|6.72
|6.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.05
|-7.46
|-2.49
|Diluted EPS
|-5.05
|-7.46
|-2.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.05
|-7.46
|-2.49
|Diluted EPS
|-5.05
|-7.46
|-2.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 09:01 am