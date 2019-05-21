Rane Engine Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 106.04 crore, up 5.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.04 crore in March 2019 up 5.61% from Rs. 100.40 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2019 up 81.03% from Rs. 8.80 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.02 crore in March 2019 up 363.58% from Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2018.

Rane Engine shares closed at 474.65 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given 5.20% returns over the last 6 months and 3.68% over the last 12 months.