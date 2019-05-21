Rane Engine Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 106.04 crore, up 5.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rane Engine Valves are:
Net Sales at Rs 106.04 crore in March 2019 up 5.61% from Rs. 100.40 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2019 up 81.03% from Rs. 8.80 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.02 crore in March 2019 up 363.58% from Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2018.
Rane Engine shares closed at 474.65 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given 5.20% returns over the last 6 months and 3.68% over the last 12 months.
|
|Rane Engine Valves
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|103.00
|104.10
|98.54
|Other Operating Income
|3.04
|2.32
|1.86
|Total Income From Operations
|106.04
|106.42
|100.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|44.92
|48.42
|34.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.60
|2.41
|1.92
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.32
|-7.59
|1.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|26.65
|28.35
|26.31
|Depreciation
|7.68
|7.61
|7.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.57
|30.76
|35.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|-3.53
|-6.62
|Other Income
|0.42
|1.10
|0.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.34
|-2.43
|-6.23
|Interest
|2.69
|2.69
|1.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.35
|-5.12
|-8.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.35
|-5.12
|-8.15
|Tax
|-0.68
|-1.69
|0.65
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.67
|-3.44
|-8.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.67
|-3.44
|-8.80
|Equity Share Capital
|6.72
|6.72
|6.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.49
|-5.11
|-13.10
|Diluted EPS
|-2.49
|-5.11
|-13.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.49
|-5.11
|-13.10
|Diluted EPS
|-2.49
|-5.11
|-13.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited