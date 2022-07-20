Rane Engine Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.91 crore, up 52.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.91 crore in June 2022 up 52.34% from Rs. 75.43 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.11 crore in June 2022 up 46.29% from Rs. 5.79 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2022 up 202.21% from Rs. 2.26 crore in June 2021.

Rane Engine shares closed at 238.00 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.23% returns over the last 6 months and -30.53% over the last 12 months.