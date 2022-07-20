 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rane Engine Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.91 crore, up 52.34% Y-o-Y

Jul 20, 2022 / 02:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rane Engine Valves are:

Net Sales at Rs 114.91 crore in June 2022 up 52.34% from Rs. 75.43 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.11 crore in June 2022 up 46.29% from Rs. 5.79 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2022 up 202.21% from Rs. 2.26 crore in June 2021.

Rane Engine shares closed at 238.00 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.23% returns over the last 6 months and -30.53% over the last 12 months.

Rane Engine Valves
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 114.91 108.72 75.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 114.91 108.72 75.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 47.59 43.75 33.75
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.23 3.52 1.39
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.22 -2.62 -7.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.20 29.61 27.01
Depreciation 4.85 4.91 5.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.46 25.29 23.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.64 4.26 -7.84
Other Income 0.10 0.77 0.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.54 5.03 -7.27
Interest 1.94 2.12 1.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.48 2.91 -8.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.48 2.91 -8.90
Tax -1.37 2.92 -3.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.11 -0.01 -5.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.11 -0.01 -5.79
Equity Share Capital 6.72 6.72 6.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.63 -0.02 -8.61
Diluted EPS -4.63 -0.02 -8.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.63 -0.02 -8.61
Diluted EPS -4.63 -0.02 -8.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 20, 2022 02:11 pm
