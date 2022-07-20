Rane Engine Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.91 crore, up 52.34% Y-o-Y
July 20, 2022 / 02:22 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rane Engine Valves are:
Net Sales at Rs 114.91 crore in June 2022 up 52.34% from Rs. 75.43 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.11 crore in June 2022 up 46.29% from Rs. 5.79 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2022 up 202.21% from Rs. 2.26 crore in June 2021.
Rane Engine shares closed at 238.00 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.23% returns over the last 6 months and -30.53% over the last 12 months.
|Rane Engine Valves
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|114.91
|108.72
|75.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|114.91
|108.72
|75.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|47.59
|43.75
|33.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.23
|3.52
|1.39
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.22
|-2.62
|-7.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|30.20
|29.61
|27.01
|Depreciation
|4.85
|4.91
|5.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|32.46
|25.29
|23.88
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.64
|4.26
|-7.84
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.77
|0.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.54
|5.03
|-7.27
|Interest
|1.94
|2.12
|1.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.48
|2.91
|-8.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.48
|2.91
|-8.90
|Tax
|-1.37
|2.92
|-3.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.11
|-0.01
|-5.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.11
|-0.01
|-5.79
|Equity Share Capital
|6.72
|6.72
|6.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.63
|-0.02
|-8.61
|Diluted EPS
|-4.63
|-0.02
|-8.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.63
|-0.02
|-8.61
|Diluted EPS
|-4.63
|-0.02
|-8.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited