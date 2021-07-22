Rane Engine Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 75.43 crore, up 149.07% Y-o-Y
July 22, 2021 / 06:06 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rane Engine Valves are:
Net Sales at Rs 75.43 crore in June 2021 up 149.07% from Rs. 30.28 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.79 crore in June 2021 up 64.49% from Rs. 16.31 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.26 crore in June 2021 up 86.32% from Rs. 16.52 crore in June 2020.
Rane Engine shares closed at 324.95 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.84% returns over the last 6 months and 62.96% over the last 12 months.
|Rane Engine Valves
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|75.43
|97.92
|30.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|75.43
|97.92
|30.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|33.75
|39.56
|8.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.39
|1.85
|0.32
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.77
|0.26
|8.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|27.01
|24.74
|19.77
|Depreciation
|5.01
|5.40
|6.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.88
|25.74
|10.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.84
|0.36
|-23.06
|Other Income
|0.57
|0.56
|0.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.27
|0.93
|-22.82
|Interest
|1.63
|1.25
|2.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.90
|-0.32
|-25.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.46
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.90
|-0.78
|-25.10
|Tax
|-3.11
|-0.29
|-8.79
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.79
|-0.48
|-16.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.79
|-0.48
|-16.31
|Equity Share Capital
|6.72
|6.72
|6.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.61
|-0.72
|-24.27
|Diluted EPS
|-8.61
|-0.72
|-24.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.61
|-0.72
|-24.27
|Diluted EPS
|-8.61
|-0.72
|-24.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
