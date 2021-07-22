Rane Engine Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 75.43 crore, up 149.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.43 crore in June 2021 up 149.07% from Rs. 30.28 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.79 crore in June 2021 up 64.49% from Rs. 16.31 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.26 crore in June 2021 up 86.32% from Rs. 16.52 crore in June 2020.

Rane Engine shares closed at 324.95 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.84% returns over the last 6 months and 62.96% over the last 12 months.