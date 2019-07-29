Rane Engine Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 103.05 crore, up 0.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rane Engine Valves are:
Net Sales at Rs 103.05 crore in June 2019 up 0.53% from Rs. 102.50 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.24 crore in June 2019 up 2.67% from Rs. 4.36 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.28 crore in June 2019 down 5.48% from Rs. 3.47 crore in June 2018.
Rane Engine shares closed at 296.70 on July 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given -34.07% returns over the last 6 months and -37.60% over the last 12 months.
|Rane Engine Valves
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|100.81
|103.00
|100.67
|Other Operating Income
|2.24
|3.04
|1.83
|Total Income From Operations
|103.05
|106.04
|102.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|39.97
|44.92
|44.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.08
|2.60
|2.92
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.55
|-6.32
|-3.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|28.82
|26.65
|27.86
|Depreciation
|7.29
|7.68
|7.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|26.36
|30.57
|27.84
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.03
|-0.07
|-4.80
|Other Income
|1.02
|0.42
|0.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.01
|0.34
|-4.14
|Interest
|2.51
|2.69
|2.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.52
|-2.35
|-6.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.52
|-2.35
|-6.66
|Tax
|-2.28
|-0.68
|-2.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.24
|-1.67
|-4.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.24
|-1.67
|-4.36
|Equity Share Capital
|6.72
|6.72
|6.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.31
|-2.49
|-6.48
|Diluted EPS
|-6.31
|-2.49
|-6.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.31
|-2.49
|-6.48
|Diluted EPS
|-6.31
|-2.49
|-6.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited