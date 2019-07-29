Rane Engine Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 103.05 crore, up 0.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.05 crore in June 2019 up 0.53% from Rs. 102.50 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.24 crore in June 2019 up 2.67% from Rs. 4.36 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.28 crore in June 2019 down 5.48% from Rs. 3.47 crore in June 2018.

Rane Engine shares closed at 296.70 on July 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given -34.07% returns over the last 6 months and -37.60% over the last 12 months.