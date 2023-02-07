Rane Engine Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 124.06 crore, up 26.21% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 124.06 122.89 98.30 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 124.06 122.89 98.30 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 52.10 53.80 41.39 Purchase of Traded Goods 2.24 2.38 2.33 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.32 -1.79 -6.10 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 33.11 30.55 28.74 Depreciation 4.71 4.65 4.96 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 31.65 30.12 27.49 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.57 3.18 -0.51 Other Income 0.71 0.44 0.78 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.28 3.62 0.27 Interest 2.80 2.53 2.17 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.48 1.09 -1.90 Exceptional Items -2.48 -1.15 -2.65 P/L Before Tax -2.00 -0.06 -4.55 Tax -0.23 -0.02 -1.58 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.77 -0.04 -2.97 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.77 -0.04 -2.97 Equity Share Capital 6.72 6.72 6.72 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.63 -0.06 -4.42 Diluted EPS -2.63 -0.06 -4.42 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.63 -0.06 -4.42 Diluted EPS -2.63 -0.06 -4.42 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited