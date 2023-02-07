 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rane Engine Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 124.06 crore, up 26.21% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rane Engine Valves are:Net Sales at Rs 124.06 crore in December 2022 up 26.21% from Rs. 98.30 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2022 up 40.4% from Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.99 crore in December 2022 up 52.77% from Rs. 5.23 crore in December 2021. Rane Engine shares closed at 206.15 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.73% returns over the last 6 months and -25.91% over the last 12 months.
Rane Engine Valves
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations124.06122.8998.30
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations124.06122.8998.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials52.1053.8041.39
Purchase of Traded Goods2.242.382.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.32-1.79-6.10
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost33.1130.5528.74
Depreciation4.714.654.96
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses31.6530.1227.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.573.18-0.51
Other Income0.710.440.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.283.620.27
Interest2.802.532.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.481.09-1.90
Exceptional Items-2.48-1.15-2.65
P/L Before Tax-2.00-0.06-4.55
Tax-0.23-0.02-1.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.77-0.04-2.97
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.77-0.04-2.97
Equity Share Capital6.726.726.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.63-0.06-4.42
Diluted EPS-2.63-0.06-4.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.63-0.06-4.42
Diluted EPS-2.63-0.06-4.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
first published: Feb 7, 2023 06:11 pm