Rane Engine Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 124.06 crore, up 26.21% Y-o-Y
February 07, 2023 / 06:22 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rane Engine Valves are:Net Sales at Rs 124.06 crore in December 2022 up 26.21% from Rs. 98.30 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2022 up 40.4% from Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.99 crore in December 2022 up 52.77% from Rs. 5.23 crore in December 2021.
|Rane Engine shares closed at 206.15 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.73% returns over the last 6 months and -25.91% over the last 12 months.
|Rane Engine Valves
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|124.06
|122.89
|98.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|124.06
|122.89
|98.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|52.10
|53.80
|41.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.24
|2.38
|2.33
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.32
|-1.79
|-6.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|33.11
|30.55
|28.74
|Depreciation
|4.71
|4.65
|4.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|31.65
|30.12
|27.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.57
|3.18
|-0.51
|Other Income
|0.71
|0.44
|0.78
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.28
|3.62
|0.27
|Interest
|2.80
|2.53
|2.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.48
|1.09
|-1.90
|Exceptional Items
|-2.48
|-1.15
|-2.65
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.00
|-0.06
|-4.55
|Tax
|-0.23
|-0.02
|-1.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.77
|-0.04
|-2.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.77
|-0.04
|-2.97
|Equity Share Capital
|6.72
|6.72
|6.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.63
|-0.06
|-4.42
|Diluted EPS
|-2.63
|-0.06
|-4.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.63
|-0.06
|-4.42
|Diluted EPS
|-2.63
|-0.06
|-4.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited