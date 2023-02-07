English
    Rane Engine Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 124.06 crore, up 26.21% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rane Engine Valves are:Net Sales at Rs 124.06 crore in December 2022 up 26.21% from Rs. 98.30 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2022 up 40.4% from Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.99 crore in December 2022 up 52.77% from Rs. 5.23 crore in December 2021.Rane Engine shares closed at 206.15 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.73% returns over the last 6 months and -25.91% over the last 12 months.
    Rane Engine Valves
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations124.06122.8998.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations124.06122.8998.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials52.1053.8041.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.242.382.33
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.32-1.79-6.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost33.1130.5528.74
    Depreciation4.714.654.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.6530.1227.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.573.18-0.51
    Other Income0.710.440.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.283.620.27
    Interest2.802.532.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.481.09-1.90
    Exceptional Items-2.48-1.15-2.65
    P/L Before Tax-2.00-0.06-4.55
    Tax-0.23-0.02-1.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.77-0.04-2.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.77-0.04-2.97
    Equity Share Capital6.726.726.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.63-0.06-4.42
    Diluted EPS-2.63-0.06-4.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.63-0.06-4.42
    Diluted EPS-2.63-0.06-4.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited