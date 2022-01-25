Rane Engine Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 98.30 crore, up 7.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.30 crore in December 2021 up 7.34% from Rs. 91.58 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2021 down 120.97% from Rs. 14.16 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.23 crore in December 2021 down 6.61% from Rs. 5.60 crore in December 2020.

Rane Engine shares closed at 283.95 on January 24, 2022 (NSE)