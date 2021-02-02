Rane Engine Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 91.58 crore, up 11.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.58 crore in December 2020 up 11.69% from Rs. 81.99 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.16 crore in December 2020 up 382.44% from Rs. 5.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.60 crore in December 2020 up 204.35% from Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2019.

Rane Engine EPS has increased to Rs. 21.08 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.46 in December 2019.

Rane Engine shares closed at 272.45 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 42.61% returns over the last 6 months and 17.44% over the last 12 months.