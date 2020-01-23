Rane Engine Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 81.99 crore, down 22.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.99 crore in December 2019 down 22.96% from Rs. 106.42 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.02 crore in December 2019 down 45.99% from Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2019 down 64.48% from Rs. 5.18 crore in December 2018.

Rane Engine shares closed at 267.40 on January 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -18.53% returns over the last 6 months and -40.81% over the last 12 months.