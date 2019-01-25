Rane Engine Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 106.42 crore, up 14.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.42 crore in December 2018 up 14.79% from Rs. 92.70 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2018 down 6.94% from Rs. 3.21 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.18 crore in December 2018 up 32.82% from Rs. 3.90 crore in December 2017.

Rane Engine shares closed at 454.00 on January 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -6.49% returns over the last 6 months and -29.12% over the last 12 months.