Rane Engine Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 106.42 crore, up 14.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rane Engine Valves are:
Net Sales at Rs 106.42 crore in December 2018 up 14.79% from Rs. 92.70 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2018 down 6.94% from Rs. 3.21 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.18 crore in December 2018 up 32.82% from Rs. 3.90 crore in December 2017.
Rane Engine shares closed at 454.00 on January 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -6.49% returns over the last 6 months and -29.12% over the last 12 months.
|
|Rane Engine Valves
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|104.10
|105.22
|91.03
|Other Operating Income
|2.32
|2.44
|1.68
|Total Income From Operations
|106.42
|107.66
|92.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|48.42
|46.61
|33.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.41
|2.92
|1.68
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.59
|-2.76
|-3.84
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|28.35
|28.67
|25.46
|Depreciation
|7.61
|7.64
|7.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.76
|29.00
|32.52
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.53
|-4.42
|-3.61
|Other Income
|1.10
|0.13
|0.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.43
|-4.29
|-3.24
|Interest
|2.69
|2.07
|2.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.12
|-6.36
|-5.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.12
|-6.36
|-5.28
|Tax
|-1.69
|-2.24
|-2.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.44
|-4.11
|-3.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.44
|-4.11
|-3.21
|Equity Share Capital
|6.72
|6.72
|6.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.11
|-6.12
|-4.78
|Diluted EPS
|-5.11
|-6.12
|-4.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.11
|-6.12
|-4.78
|Diluted EPS
|-5.11
|-6.12
|-4.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited