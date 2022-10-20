Rane Brake Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 141.15 crore, up 15.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 141.15 crore in September 2022 up 15.45% from Rs. 122.26 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.48 crore in September 2022 up 19.78% from Rs. 5.41 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.77 crore in September 2022 down 2.2% from Rs. 14.08 crore in September 2021.

Rane Brake EPS has increased to Rs. 8.38 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.00 in September 2021.

Rane Brake shares closed at 731.90 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.80% returns over the last 6 months and -14.50% over the last 12 months.