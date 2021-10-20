Rane Brake Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 122.26 crore, up 15.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 122.26 crore in September 2021 up 15.91% from Rs. 105.48 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.41 crore in September 2021 down 53.1% from Rs. 11.53 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.08 crore in September 2021 down 37.75% from Rs. 22.62 crore in September 2020.

Rane Brake EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.00 in September 2021 from Rs. 14.57 in September 2020.

Rane Brake shares closed at 856.05 on October 19, 2021 (NSE)