Rane Brake Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 105.48 crore, down 3.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.48 crore in September 2020 down 3.6% from Rs. 109.42 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.53 crore in September 2020 up 54.7% from Rs. 7.46 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.62 crore in September 2020 up 48.62% from Rs. 15.22 crore in September 2019.

Rane Brake EPS has increased to Rs. 14.57 in September 2020 from Rs. 9.42 in September 2019.

Rane Brake shares closed at 683.90 on October 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given 72.27% returns over the last 6 months and 37.59% over the last 12 months.