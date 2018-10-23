Rane Brake Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 119.98 crore, up 7.05% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 119.98 crore in September 2018 up 7.05% from Rs. 112.08 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.31 crore in September 2018 down 43.16% from Rs. 9.34 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.09 crore in September 2018 down 31.39% from Rs. 19.08 crore in September 2017.

Rane Brake EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.70 in September 2018 from Rs. 11.79 in September 2017.

Rane Brake shares closed at 571.95 on October 22, 2018 (NSE) and has given -41.98% returns over the last 6 months and -52.80% over the last 12 months.